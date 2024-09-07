Russell Wilson’s status still up in the air ahead of Sunday’s season opener

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers open up the regular season in Atlanta on Sunday, but the status of starting quarterback Russell Wilson is still up in the air.

As of Friday, Wilson is questionable as he continues to work through a calf injury.

Wilson spoke to reporters after practice Friday. He said during practice on Thursday, he felt a bit off.

Wilson said his calf felt tight Thursday and he wanted to be smart about it.

He was limited in practice Friday.

Wilson said he had the injury evaluated Thursday and there wasn’t any further aggravation to his calf.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback said he’s doing everything he can to make sure his body is ready to go for Sunday.

“You know, I’ll be ready to go. If I can go, I’m going to go and try to do everything I can to help us win. And that’s how I think about it. And if not, I’m going todo everything I can to help us win that way too. So, I’m going to do everything I can, as you guys know, to be ready to rock,” Wilson said.

If Wilson can’t play, Justin Fields is ready to step in.

Fields was warming up and getting work with the first-team receivers at Friday’s practice.

He emphasized Mike Tomlin’s message from Thursday: the gameplan doesn’t change no matter who’s under center.

Fields added that his process remains the same whether he’s the backup or the starter.

“I mean, at the end of the day, like I said before, my process, my preparedness is not changing, whether I’m the backup or whether I’m playing in the game. So I prepare like I’m the starter. Like I said before, anything can happen. Shoot, like if Russ plays and he can get hurt the first drive, or not feel good the first drive. And guess what? I’m in. So, you’ve always got to be ready, and that’s just what comes with being the backup quarterback,” Fields said.

Wilson said he’s taking things day by day.

We could know his official status as early as 4 p.m. Saturday.

