Russell Wilson limited in practice Thursday, status for Sunday’s game unknown

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin said.

Wilson was experiencing calf tightness. He tweaked his calf during training camp this summer and made a quick return after missing a few practices.

>> Russell Wilson tweaked calf during conditioning test, expects quick return

His status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

The Steelers kick off the regular season against the Falcons in Atlanta at 1 p.m. Sunday.

    Most Read