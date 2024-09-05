Russell Wilson limited in practice Thursday, status for Sunday’s game unknown

PITTSBURGH — Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin said.

Wilson was experiencing calf tightness. He tweaked his calf during training camp this summer and made a quick return after missing a few practices.

Russell Wilson tweaked calf during conditioning test, expects quick return

His status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

The Steelers kick off the regular season against the Falcons in Atlanta at 1 p.m. Sunday.

