Ryan Fox wins the British Open with birdie on the final hole

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Ryan Fox of New Zealand survived a wild ride along the back nine of Royal Birkdale and delivered the biggest putt of his life Sunday with a 12-foot birdie on the final hole to win the British Open for his first major title.

Fox was tied with Cameron Young, who finished his round of 64 more than two hours earlier, coming to the toughest hole on the course that had yielded only four birdies. He pounded his drive down the middle, hit his approach below the hole and thrust both arms when it dropped.

He closed with a 2-under 68, doling out more major disappointment for Young. The American also finished one shot behind at St. Andrews two years ago and had a Sunday lead at the Masters until Rory McIlroy overtook him in April.

Sam Burns, the 54-hole leader who was never planning to be at the Open until his wife gave birth to their daughter earlier than expected, lost a two-shot lead and didn’t make birdie over the last 12 holes to finish two shots behind.

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