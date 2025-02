PITTSBURGH — Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her “Short n’ Sweet” tour to Pittsburgh for two dates.

The “Espresso” singer will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 23 and 24.

Special guests Olivia Dean and Amber Mark will join Carpenter.

Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m.

For early ticket access, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group