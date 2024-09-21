Salim’s Middle Eastern Foods in North Oakland closing after 45 years in business

PITTSBURGH — A fixture of Pittsburgh’s North Oakland neighborhood is closing at the end of September.

Salim’s Middle Eastern Foods is shutting down Sept. 29 after 45 years in business.

According to a post from the business, the owner, Salim El-Tahch, has decided it’s time to retire.

“We will truly miss you all and are deeply grateful for your support over the past 45 years. It has been our pleasure to serve you,” the post reads.

