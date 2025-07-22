Salmonella infections linked to raw milk products sold in Allegheny County, health officials warn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Health officials are telling people to get rid of certain raw milk products because of a possible Salmonella contamination.

A release from the Allegheny County Health Department urges the public to discard all raw milk products from The Family Cow. That includes raw milk sold in pint, half-gallon and gallon containers, as well as cheeses.

The items were sold from the farm’s Chambersburg store and online, where six pickup locations are listed for Allegheny County.

Four county residents have gotten sick with Salmonella since July 1 after consuming raw milk products from The Family Cow, officials say.

More than 70 reported cases of infection connected with these products are being investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Agriculture, dating back to August 2024.

Products tested positive for Salmonella in July 2025, and more testing is needed before The Family Cow can resume selling or distributing products, officials say.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Those most at risk for severe illness are children under five, adults over 65, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to destroy harmful bacteria. Pasteurization significantly lowers the risk of foodborne illnesses and does not affect milk’s nutritional value, officials say.

People who’ve consumed raw milk products from The Family Cow are told to speak with a health care provider if they get sick.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group