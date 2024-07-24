Salt Lake City to host 2034 Winter Olympic Games

SALT LAKE CITY — The Winter Olympics will return to the United States in 2034.

NBC affiliate KSL reports International Olympic Committee leaders voted Wednesday to award Salt Lake City, Utah the 2034 Winter Olympics during a meeting in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

The decision comes nearly eight months after Utah’s capital city was named the “preferred host” of the global event, KSL reports.

IOC leaders cast their vote after members of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games — including Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall — made one last pitch to the IOC on why they believe Salt Lake City is the right city to host the event a decade from now.

It will be the fifth time the Winter Olympics has been in the United States, with the last time also being in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Under Utah’s plan, the Winter Olympics will be held Feb. 10-26, 2034, while the Paralympics will be held from March 10-19, 2034, KSL reports.

You can watch this year’s Summer Olympics held in Paris on WPXI.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group