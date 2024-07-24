New body cam video shows aftermath of Trump assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. — New body camera video of the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was released Tuesday evening.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) shared the video on his X account. It’s about three minutes long.

The video shows Beaver County snipers speaking with investigators on the rooftop used by the would-be assassin.

In it, you can hear them talking about spotting Thomas Crooks before the shooting.

“Beaver County snipers [saw] and sent the pictures out. This is him.”

The video also shows the lower part of Crooks’s body and a trail of blood running down metal roofing.

You can also hear them talking about tracking Crooks.

“That’s the sniper that sent the original pictures and seen him get off the bike and set the book bag down, then lost sight of him.”

The video seems to corroborate information that Crooks had been spotted and reported well before the shooting.

