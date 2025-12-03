Salvation Army making push to raise more than $2 million for Red Kettle Campaign by Christmas Eve

The Salvation Army is making a big push for its Red Kettle Campaign with a multi-million-dollar goal.

The 2025 Red Kettle Campaign kicked off on Nov. 17. Each year, it aims to raise enough money to provide essential services to families facing economic hardships during the holiday season.

So far, it has raised $652,495 across 28 Western Pennsylvania counties. That is 28% of its $2,303,000 goal, which the organization hopes to raise by Christmas Eve.

Allegheny County has contributed $154,419 so far.

“This is the most critical time of the year for our organization and the funds raised now determine our ability to serve in the new year,” Major Marcus Jugenheimer, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, said. “The holidays are a joyful time, but for many, it is a time of isolation and tough financial decisions. Your support today will help us provide hope to those who need it most.”

The Salvation Army said community centers in Butler, Clearfield, McKeesport and Meadville are part of a decline and in urgent need of increased support.

If you would like to donate, keep an eye and ear out for the iconic Christmas bells and Red Kettles.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to ring those bells. The average volunteer raises between $80-$100 in a two-hour shift.

Every dollar donated to the Red Kettle stays within the community where it was collected.

Donations can also be made online at salvationarmywpa.org or over the phone by texting “Kettle” to 31333.

