Same old story, unhappy ending: Carolina beats Penguins, 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins know all about this storyline.

All too well, actually.

There’s nothing new about losing a close game to Carolina — hey, it happened all four times they met last season, and by one goal on each occasion — but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept.

This is why their 4-2 defeat by the Hurricanes at PNC Arena Saturday night has to sting more than the average loss.

The Penguins, who entered the evening with a four-game winning streak on the road, have not won at PNC Arena since Dec. 22, 2018. Each of their previous six losses there (0-3-3) had been by a single goal.

Click here to read the full recap from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group