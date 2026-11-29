WASHINGTON, Pa. — Families have multiple opportunities to see Santa Claus at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in December. The museum in Washington is hosting its annual Santa Trolley event across six upcoming weekend dates leading up to Christmas.

The Santa Trolley event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. Visitors begin with a scheduled four-mile ride aboard a historic streetcar, where children and families can meet Claus, speak with him during the trip and take a photograph before the ride ends.

Admission for the Santa Trolley costs $26 for adults, $25 for seniors and $25 for children ages 3 to 17. Children under age 2 are admitted for free but must ride on an adult’s lap. Each ticket covers the scheduled ride on the Santa Trolley, unlimited rides aboard the Tinsel Trolley and admission to open museum exhibits.

The Washington Financial Charitable Foundation is supporting the event as the exclusive Santa Trolley Diamond Sponsor. Museum officials advise visitors to purchase tickets online in advance because seating aboard the trolleys is limited.

During the Santa Trolley event, guests can tour the Trolley Display Building to inspect the museum’s collection of historic streetcars and view the Festival of Trees, an exhibit of holiday trees decorated by local community partners. Children can sit down to create a holiday craft during their visit. The museum also offers complimentary hot chocolate and cookies to all attendees.

Inside the museum, visitors can explore two extensive miniature train displays. The exhibits include a large Lionel toy train layout alongside an elaborate LEGO layout built by Steel City LUG, the Pittsburgh area’s adult LEGO user group. In addition, Farmhouse Kitchen & Bakery will be stationed on-site during each day of the Santa Trolley event to sell coffee and pastries.

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum operates as a Certified Autism Center, with staff conductors, elves and Claus completing specialized training to ensure a comfortable experience for neurodivergent visitors. The museum designed sensory-friendly rides with dimmer lighting, quieter sounds and lower passenger counts to reduce overstimulation, offering designated runs at 8:55 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2026. Guests may also borrow sensory-friendly bags equipped with fidget toys and noise-canceling headphones throughout the season.

In addition to the Santa Trolley schedule, the museum will host its Trolleys and Toy Trains event on Thursdays and Fridays throughout December. That event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Visitors can ride decorated trolleys, tour interactive exhibits and examine the toy train displays. Admission to Trolleys and Toy Trains is included with regular museum entry and tickets are sold exclusively at the door rather than in advance.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

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