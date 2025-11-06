Santa Claus will return to Westmoreland Mall this weekend

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Santa Claus is set to make his grand entrance at Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg on Friday at 6 p.m., marking the start of the holiday season with a festive parade.

The annual Santa Parade will be led by the Hempfield Area Spartan Marching Band, followed by a performance from the Westmoreland Performing Arts on the center court stage.

Santa will then light the Christmas Tree, officially kicking off the holiday celebrations at the mall.

“Westmoreland Mall is truly a one-stop shopping destination this Holiday Season,” said Susan Angelin, marketing manager for Westmoreland Mall. “In addition to the main attraction – SANTA – we’re excited to welcome many new retail offerings, along with shopper favorites for a unique experience.”

Santa’s arrival is not just about the parade and performances. The mall is introducing several new retailers this season, including Hickory Farms, PolarX and Go! Calendar & Go! Games, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors.

Santa will be available for visits from Nov. 8 to Dec. 24, with specific hours set for each day of the week. Visits are free, and photo packages can be purchased, with reservations available online.

Additional holiday activities include Santa’s $2,000 Nice List Giveaway, Dear Santa Letters and Pet Photos with Santa, providing a variety of festive experiences for families.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group