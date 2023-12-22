Local

Santa, Mrs. Claus visit The Waters of Wexford senior living community

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Santa, Mrs. Claus visit The Waters of Wexford senior living community

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WARRENDALE, Pa. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and a jolly elf visited The Waters of Wexford senior living community in Warrandale on Wednesday.

The visitors from the North Pole arrived on an enchanted fire truck.

Kids and their families got to meet with Santa during the event.

“We handed out bags filled with magic reindeer food the kids could sprinkle on their lawns on Christmas Eve to help Santa find his way to their homes,” said Alaina Riddle, Senior Living Consultant at The Waters of Wexford.

A collection bin was set up for the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank at the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Owner of Lower Burrell pub shot, killed outside of business; suspect in custody
  • Inmate found dead inside cell at Allegheny County Jail
  • Van crashes into inground pool in Beaver County
  • VIDEO: 2nd iconic Heinz Ketchup bottle from Heinz Field on display at new home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read