Satellite license-to-carry event taking place in Glassport

By WPXI.com News Staff

Glassport satellite license-to-carry event People wait in line at at satellite license-to-carry event in Glassport.

GLASSPORT, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is holding another satellite license-to-carry event on Saturday.

This time, the event is at the Glassport Borough Building, located at 12 Monongahela Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone wanting to get a new license or renew an existing one will need to bring a valid ID and $20 cash.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus holds these events to make it more convenient for residents to get a permit when they can’t get to the courthouse downtown during regular business hours.

