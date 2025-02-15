Saturday morning wintry mix transitions to rain by midday; snow returns by midday Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A mix of heavy snow and sleet has made road surfaces quite slippery this morning. Use extra caution if traveling! Snow is expected to transition to rain by 10 or 11 a.m. in Pittsburgh, with the changeover happening by early afternoon for areas along Route 422.

TRACK THE WINTER STORM WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Heavy periods of rain can be expected tonight as warmer air takes over. Temperatures may climb into the low 50s for some Sunday morning ahead of the cold front. That front will bring another round of heavier showers mid-day Sunday, followed by wind gusts that may exceed 40 mph (and perhaps 50 mph over the higher elevations). Winds will stay gusty Sunday night although not quite as strong as during the day.

Winter Wx Alerts 2/15-2/16

Watch for slick spots Sunday afternoon and evening as snow showers take over and temperatures fall into the 20s. Wind chills by Monday morning will plummet into the single digits.

Winter Wx Alerts 2/15-2/16

