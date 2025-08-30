Saturday starts unusually cool, but sunshine turns temperatures milder by the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It is unusually cool again this morning, with much of the area dropping into the low 40s. We may again see a few neighborhoods briefly dip into the 30s for the second time this week! The good news is we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine this afternoon, along with lighter winds, which will get highs back into the low 70s.

It will turn chilly again tonight, but highs will rebound closer to average Sunday and Monday under mostly sunny skies.

The next round of rain won’t get here until sometime next Wednesday or Thursday. That cold front will bring us yet another shot of unseasonably chilly air for the end of next week and the start of next weekend.

