Scammers taking advantage of SNAP funding concerns to steal personal information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Local authorities are warning people that scammers are taking advantage of those facing food insecurity due to a lapse in SNAP funds as a result of the government shutdown to steal personal financial information and future benefits.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office has learned of multiple scams related to SNAP.

One involves a text promising an immediate $1,000 for food purchases by clicking a link. The office says the link is designed to steal personal information, including social security numbers

Another scam involves calls or texts asking for EBT card numbers and PINs in order to unlock benefits or verify SNAP eligibility. The office says caseworkers and social service agencies will never ask for that type of information over the phone.

If you think someone is trying to scam you via SNAP benefits, report the call or text chain to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services on their toll-free hotline 1-888-328-7366.

