Scammers targeting airport travelers, getting personal information at baggage claim

Travelers are being warned about a new scam involving baggage claim tags that is spreading nationwide.

Scammers are targeting these tags to access personal information and potentially file fraudulent luggage claims.

The scam involves criminals taking discarded baggage claim tags to obtain personal information such as names, flight details, and membership numbers.

The new way criminals are using a part of your luggage to steal money from you. A consumer alert, next, on Channel 11 Morning News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group