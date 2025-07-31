Scattered showers, few storms possible Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Another warm start to the day, but the commute should be dry for most of the area. Some showers, perhaps an isolated storm, may move into counties north of Pittsburgh later this morning and closer to midday.

A front is currently positioned south of Pittsburgh, closer to the Mason-Dixon line. That is where thunderstorms are expected to pop up this afternoon, and where one or two of those may become strong. The main severe threat will be from gusty winds and small hail, although that threat may be limited if rain is more widespread this morning.

Behind the front, showers will exit after sunset with less humid air pouring in overnight. Get ready for a stretch of dry, comfortable weather through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s and comfortable nighttime lows in the 50s.

We’ll keep the humidity nice and low throughout much of next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group