Scattered showers, isolated storms expected Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue off and on Wednesday, so dust off the umbrella and have it with you. Any storm that develops could bring frequent lightning and heavy downpours, but this system will not be enough to make up for the dry month we’ve had so far.

Most of the wet weather will be spotty and continue off and on through the evening; however, it likely will not be enough to make up for the dry month we’ve had so far.

Drier, more comfortable air will filter into the area Thursday and Friday, bringing very pleasant conditions back by the end of the week.

