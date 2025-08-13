Scattered showers, storms continue through Wednesday evening

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and humid this afternoon with a chance for more scattered showers and storms through the early evening.

Heavy downpours could produce reduced visibility and ponding on roadways. Heavier rain over dry ground may produce higher amounts of runoff, which, in turn, could create localized flooding.

If you see rising water, get to higher ground and never drive through flooded roads.

Patchy fog will develop overnight, with heavier rain moving through the area.

Thursday will start with some clouds, then more sunshine is expected through the day, and highs will be in the mid-80s. Temperatures heat back up Friday and into the weekend as highs return to near 90 degrees.

