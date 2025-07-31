Scattered showers, storms on Thursday before comfortable weather later

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers and storms move back in on Thursday, bringing the threat of a few downpours and gusty winds.

Showers will start first north of Pittsburgh after sunrise, then slowly settle south through Beaver, Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Uniontown.

More comfortable weather settles in late Thursday through Friday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures, perfect for time outdoors.

Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

