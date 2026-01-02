Scattered snow showers could coat some communities on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Another fast-moving system will bring a few scattered snow showers back into the area late day Saturday.

The snow will be light with a coating to around 1″ possible, but with the cold temperatures, slick spots will be possible on untreated surfaces.

Sunday will be dry but chilly, with temperatures for the Steelers game hovering in the low 20s.

A January thaw begins next week with temperatures climbing above freezing on Monday and near 50 by the middle of the week.

Rain showers return on Tuesday, so dust off the umbrella.

