Scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — The 90s are gone but the humidity is not! Temperatures will make it into the mid-80s today but it could still feel a little hotter at times. We’re closely watching for the potential of showers and storms this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

If clouds and showers move in sooner, the threat of severe weather will go down. But any storm could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

The main timeframe to watch is from about noon to 4 p.m., with a decreasing threat of storms this evening. It will still be muggy tonight with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

We’ll be fighting some clouds early Sunday, but should see a good bit of sun during the afternoon with highs again in the mid-80s. However, a secondary cold front will bring much drier air in late Sunday night and Monday, allowing some gorgeous weather to take shape for Monday and Tuesday! Overnight lows could dip into the 40s Tuesday morning.

