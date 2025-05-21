Local

Schenley Park Rink will offer roller skating for the first time since opening 50 years ago

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — The Schenley Park Skating Rink will offer roller skating sessions this summer for the first time since opening 50 years ago.

Roller skaters can take their first lap at the rink on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“After working closely with Pittsburgh’s local roller-skating community, we’re excited to roll out something new for 2025 at Schenley Rink,” said Kathryn Vargas, Director of CitiParks. “The organizers of PGH SK8 started hosting roller skate events at the rink and have worked to help us reimagine how we can utilize this facility to offer Pittsburghers an additional fun summer recreational activity in Schenley Park.”

The City of Pittsburgh said the new program was made possible with support from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD).

Most Read