Schenley Park Rink will offer roller skating for the first time since opening 50 years ago

PITTSBURGH — The Schenley Park Skating Rink will offer roller skating sessions this summer for the first time since opening 50 years ago.

Roller skaters can take their first lap at the rink on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“After working closely with Pittsburgh’s local roller-skating community, we’re excited to roll out something new for 2025 at Schenley Rink,” said Kathryn Vargas, Director of CitiParks. “The organizers of PGH SK8 started hosting roller skate events at the rink and have worked to help us reimagine how we can utilize this facility to offer Pittsburghers an additional fun summer recreational activity in Schenley Park.”

The City of Pittsburgh said the new program was made possible with support from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD).

For more information regarding price and hours, click here.

Get your skates ready, Pittsburgh!



Roller skating takes over Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park Skating Rink for the First Roll on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Meet us there and let’s keep the skating fun rolling all summer long!



See press release here: https://t.co/elJPQBGp2x pic.twitter.com/qW5OjScqTH — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) May 21, 2025

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group