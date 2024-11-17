Schenley Park Skating Rink to reopen this season

PITTSBURGH — Get ready to lace up your skates, the Schenley Park Skating Rink will open for the 2024-2025 season.

Pittsburgh CitiParks says the rink will open for the season on Nov. 19.

The Schenley Park Skating Rink OPENS for the 2024-25 Season on Tuesday, November 19, 2024!



The historic rink didn’t open for the 2023-24 season because of construction delays while installing a chiller system.

The rink opened in 1975 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in January.

