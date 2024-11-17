Local

Schenley Park Skating Rink to reopen this season

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Ice Skating (Photo by weston m on Unsplash)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Get ready to lace up your skates, the Schenley Park Skating Rink will open for the 2024-2025 season.

Pittsburgh CitiParks says the rink will open for the season on Nov. 19.

The historic rink didn’t open for the 2023-24 season because of construction delays while installing a chiller system.

The rink opened in 1975 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in January.

Click here to find information on skating sessions, rink rules, and special events or to purchase tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read