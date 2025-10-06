School bus crashes into house in Forward Township, sources say

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus has crashed into a house in Forward Township, sources say.

Emergency crews were called to the 3200 block of Rainbow Run Road on Monday afternoon.

The driver of the bus was reportedly entrapped but is now out of the vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

