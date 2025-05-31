School van driver admits to drinking before crashing into vehicle with students on board, police say

PITTSBURGH — A school van driver is in jail after police say he crashed into another vehicle while driving under the influence, all while students were on board.

Pittsburgh Police said they went to the north side of the 16th Street Bridge Friday afternoon after receiving reports of a van being involved in a crash with another vehicle. They said the van fled the scene.

The van contained the man driving it and six passengers, all around 10 years old, according to police.

The students began contacting their parents, who police said quickly called 911 and began tracking their children’s phones.

Officers caught up to the van at 4:15 p.m. in Mt. Oliver at the intersection of Becks Run Road and Wagner Street.

The students were reunited with their families safely. They were uninjured.

Police said the driver admitted he had drunk alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and faces DUI charges.

