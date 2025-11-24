SCI Fayette inmate dies days after being found unresponsive in his cell

An inmate found unresponsive in a local maximum-security prison has died.

SCI Fayette Superintendent Tina Walker says Fredderick Hall Jr., 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 18.

Staff immediately responded and performed life-saving measures until medics arrived. Those medics continued advanced life-support measures, then transported him to UPMC Presbyterian.

Hall died on Nov. 22. The coroner has not yet determined his cause and manner of death.

Walker says he had been at the prison since September, serving a 5-11 year sentence for possession of a firearm as a prohibited person conviction out of Dauphin County.

PSP was notified of Hall’s death and will investigate.

