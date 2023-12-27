Local

Scott Township commissioners approve 54% tax increase

By WPXI.com News Staff

Scott Township commissioners approve 54% tax increase

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Scott Township commissioners voted to approve a 54% increase in property taxes Tuesday night.

Commissioners say the rate increase will help offset rising costs.

The increase applies to the garbage contract, health care and pension plan costs.

The township budget was also passed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

