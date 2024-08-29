Scott Township Police Department receives federal grant for mobile command center

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Scott Township police are getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money to buy a new tool to help fight crime.

An oversized check for $700,000 was presented to the Scott Township Police Department Thursday. The federal grant will go towards a mobile command center that Chief Matthew Podsiadly said is much needed.

“We’ve been on incidents, shooting incidents where we didn’t have a fixed command post, It’s been kind of cumbersome to work in active situation where we nowhere to centralize and have everyone report and it gets a little chaotic so I believe this will be huge benefit to us and everyone else,” Podsiadly said.

The center would also be used for community events and school functions.

The 32-foot mobile command center will be built from the ground up to the department’s specifications. It’ll take an estimated 18 months to be finished.

“There’s going to be a small conference room, TVs inside and out, radios all over with different workstations. We have capability of Allegheny communications and Washington communications,” Podsiadly said.

The mobile command center will also help surrounding communities and police departments.

