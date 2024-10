SCOTTDALE, Pa. — The Scottdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man and woman with felony warrants.

Police said they are actively searching for Westley Alan Matthews and Bobbi Jo Hutchinson.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

