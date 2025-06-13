Search continues for missing man with dementia in Westmoreland County

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The search continues for a missing man with dementia in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police Kiski Station officials say 69-year-old Harry Radaker of Upper Burrell Township suffers from dementia and heart problems.

Search efforts stopped around midnight and resumed Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group