Search resumes Sunday morning after reported drowning in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A search resumed Sunday morning in South Huntingdon for a reported drowning at Creek Falls on Jacobs Creek.

Firefighters from Turkeytown, Collinsburg and Murrysville gathered at a staging area off Chaintown Road.

It was Saturday night just before 6 p.m. when the initial call came in. Dispatchers told our partners at the Trib that someone called 911 and reported seeing a male jump into the water but never resurfaced.

Rescue and dive teams responded and found nothing. They called off the search until Sunday morning.

This is a remote location on the border of West­moreland and Fayette counties near Scottdale. Rescue and dive teams have to go two miles into the woods to get to Creek Falls

Firefighters tell Channel 11 that Creek Falls is a popular swimming spot, but it shouldn’t be. The water is dangerous because of the strong current and undertow.

In the past several years, there have been other accidental drowning deaths, including 15-year-old NaDarrius Lundy of McKeesport in May 2020, 21-year-old Dylan Knopsnider of Connellsville in June 2018 and 22-year-old Joseph Gralew­ski of Yukon in late May 2011.

