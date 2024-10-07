Second ‘Ink for Impact’ event held in Pittsburgh to benefit rape crisis center

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people got inked up in Lawrenceville for a good cause.

30 local tattoo artists offered flash tattoos at Spirit on 51st Street for the “Ink for Impact” event on Sunday.

It is the second year the event has been held but it is already growing.

Funds from the event benefit Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR,)

“I think we had a couple hundred people waiting outside, maybe an hour and a half before we opened the doors so it’s already bigger and better than last year,” said Cory Hart with PAAR.

PPAR is Allegheny County’s only rape crisis center.

