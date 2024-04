A section of University Boulevard in Moon Township is closed due to a landslide.

The southbound lanes from Hertz to Stoops Ferry Road remain closed. The northbound lanes have reopened, according to Moon police. There is no word on when it will reopen. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

