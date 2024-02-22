Section of Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District to close until 2025

PITTSBURGH — A section of the Strip District’s Smallman Street will be closed until next year, the City of Pittsburgh announced Thursday.

Smallman Street will be closed in both directions between 29th and 30th streets until February 2025.

The city said the street is closed because of two ongoing construction projects across the street from each other. Both projects require sidewalk and lane closures for deliveries and material and crane staging.

Residents’ driveways on the street are still accessible as well as businesses’ normal entrances, unless otherwise stated, the city said.

“We’re actively taking steps to minimize the impact this closure has on city residents,” said Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director Kim Lucas. “Although this closure may affect morning and afternoon rush hours, effective detours have been established.”

Westbound (inbound) traffic is currently being detoured via 30th Street to Penn Ave to 29th Street. Eastbound (outbound) traffic will detour via 29th Street to Liberty Avenue to 30th Street to Smallman Street.

