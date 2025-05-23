Security ramps up in Pittsburgh’s Jewish communities following deadly shooting in Washington D.C.

PITTSBURGH — Security is ramping up in Pittsburgh’s Jewish community in response to a deadly shooting in Washington, D.C.

A young couple, employed at the Israeli Embassy, were gunned down after leaving an event at a Jewish museum. The suspect reportedly yelled “Free, free Palestine” after being arrested.

“It seems like one thing after another,” Shawn Brokos said. She’s the Director of Security for the Jewish Federation.

Brokos tells Channel 11 the response is two-fold. Local law enforcement is increasing patrols and additional armed security has been stationed at locations and events.

“It hits home in Pittsburgh and it kind of scrapes back away at the wounds we’ve worked so hard to move past since the synagogue shooting,” Brokos said.

Pittsburgh is home to the deadliest attack on Jewish people in American history.

The incident in D.C. comes days after antisemitic fliers were dropped in Squirrel Hill and a week after a woman pleaded guilty to vandalizing a synagogue.

Brokos calls it “crisis fatigue.”

“My role is to ensure it is a safe and secure community. I can tell people that, but sometimes it just doesn’t feel that way,” she said.

