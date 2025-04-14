Local

See inside this 10-acre estate in Cranberry that’s for sale for almost $2M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times
5125 Bear Run Road The exterior of the home (Keller Williams Realty)
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An estate property in Cranberry Township is currently for sale for almost $2 million.

The property is located at 5125 Bear Run Rd., and it is listed for $1.85 million with Christine Kaufman of Keller Williams Realty.

It totals 10 acres in size. The home situated on the property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was built in 1991 and totals over 5,900 square feet in size.

Most Read