See inside this Ligonier estate with an orchard that’s for sale for over $2.4M (photos)

LIGONIER, Pa. — An estate property in Ligonier, a little over an hour’s drive from the City of Pittsburgh, is currently for sale for $2.48 million.

The property, which totals 32.5 acres, is listed with Elaine Shetler-Libent of Keller Williams Realty. It is located at 311 Derry Ridge Rd. and is close to the town of Ligonier and its historic square, fine dining offerings, galleries and year-round events.

The cedar-clad home on the property offers over 5,100 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It was built in 2010, but has recently undergone a two-year-long renovation.

