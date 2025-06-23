See inside this log cabin-style home in Ligonier that’s for sale for over $2.8M (photos)

LIGONIER, Pa. — A 21-acre property is currently for sale in Ligonier Township for $2.85 million.

The property is located at 123 Pilgrim Ln., and it is listed for sale with Pamela Morford of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The main residence on the property, a log cabin-style home with mountain views, was built in 2007. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The bathrooms are all updated.

It features woodwork throughout. There is a gourmet kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, a mudroom with storage and an owners suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet on the first floor. Oversized French doors in the dining room and the sunroom lead to a stone patio with a koi pond. There are four wood-burning fireplaces in the home. Bedrooms on the second floor include balcony views.

