‘Rare gem’: $2.5M Sewickley property for sale has not been publicly available for 77 years

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A house listed for sale in Sewickley has not been made publicly available since 1947.

The house at 47 Woodland Road in the heard of Sewickley’s Village is a historical residence designed by acclaimed Pittsburgh architects Rutan and Russell, Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty said. The house was built in 1905 as Rutan’s personal home.

The 7,769 square foot house sits on nearly four acres of land and includes six bedrooms, four full and two partial bathrooms. It has a sunroom, stained glass windows, an inground pool, a family room, a large kitchen with a butler’s pantry and more.

Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty said the house has been modernized several times and is “poised for a curator of history to reinvent this architectural heritage into their bespoke dream home.”

The property is currently listed for $2.5 million.

