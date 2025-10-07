Seegrid raises $25M in new funding round, halfway to goal

A Pittsburgh developer of autonomous forklifts and other warehouse robotics that is backed by the region’s biggest supermarket chain has raised almost $25 million, halfway to a $50 million goal, according to the company’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came shortly after Seegrid announced a new CEO.

It also follows a $50 million Series D round in 2024.

Seegrid did not respond to requests for comment and additional information. Companies typically do not talk about fundraising efforts until the round is closed.

Seegrid Corp., based in Coraopolis, launched in 2003. It manufactures self-driving vehicles such as fork trucks and tow tractors, as well as software to automate warehouse processes. Seegrid is Pittsburgh’s ninth-largest robotics/AI company as ranked by local employees, which was 175, according to the List published by the Business Times on April 25, 2025. Total employment was 230.

Giant Eagle Inc. is Seegrid’s majority shareholder.

