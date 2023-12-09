Local

Semi shears utility poles, shuts down part of Route 51 overnight

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Route 51 crash Utility pole along Route 51 damaged by a semi in Pleasant Hills Borough (Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company/Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company)

PLEASANT HILLS BOROUGH, Pa. — Traffic is flowing on Route 51 again after an overnight crash closed the part of the roadway for hours.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said soon before midnight, a tractor-trailer brought down multiple utility poles and wires in front of a Mr. Magic Car Wash at the intersection of Clairton Boulevard and Glenburn Drive.

A photo taken by the fire company at the scene shows multiple utility poles severed in half.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Route 51 was closed for more than three hours.

