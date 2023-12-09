Semi shears utility poles, shuts down part of Route 51 overnight

PLEASANT HILLS BOROUGH, Pa. — Traffic is flowing on Route 51 again after an overnight crash closed the part of the roadway for hours.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said soon before midnight, a tractor-trailer brought down multiple utility poles and wires in front of a Mr. Magic Car Wash at the intersection of Clairton Boulevard and Glenburn Drive.

A photo taken by the fire company at the scene shows multiple utility poles severed in half.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Route 51 was closed for more than three hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group