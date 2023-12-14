Seneca Area EMS shutting down after almost 3 decades of service to Indiana Township

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Seneca Area Emergency Services has served Indiana Township for almost three decades.

But those services are stopping at the start of the new year, and we found out how residents and businesses will be impacted.

Seneca EMS made the announcement on Facebook, saying:

“Unfortunately, at this time, the Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to terminate all services and liquidate the company, starting January 1st. This was not a choice that was made lightly.”

It goes on to say, that all medical services will be turned over to West Deer Emergency Medical Services, which is a private company.

“It’s disheartening to see any ambulance service struggle to survive, but this one is worse because we worked so closely together and tried everything to help Seneca succeed,” said Bill Humes, executive director of West Deer EMS.

He said two services have been under the same roof in West Deer since 2020, but operated separately.

Seneca moved there from Sharpsburg at the invitation of West Deer, to help Seneca cut costs.

The nonprofit has been struggling financially due to a lack of subscriptions and support.

“We both worked together in Indiana for some time. We were always mutual aid. So, if they needed our help, we were there. You never want to see an ambulance service disband, but they were our neighbors. We wanted to try and help our neighbors,” Humes said.

West Deer will take on Seneca’s ambulances and most employees, and the transition is expected to be seamless.

“It should not impact the services at all,” Humes said. “There will actually be no decrease in services at all. It’ll actually increase.”

We’re told all Seneca EMS subscriptions will be honored through August of next year when West Deer’s subscription drive begins.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group