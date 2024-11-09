Seneca Valley student, 18, charged after repeatedly bullying, harassing another student

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jackson Township police filed charges against a Seneca Valley student accused of repeatedly bullying and harassing another student.

Police say Isaiah Edwards-Hickman, 18, of Cranberry Township, brought a pellet gun to school to intimidate another student on Oct. 30.

The principal called police after a student was found with a pellet gun. Police say it was a battery-operated water bead gun that resembled a semi-automatic rifle.

The victim told police that Edwards-Hickman confronted him outside the gym saying, “You’re going to get it.”

Then, Edwards-Hickman allegedly grabbed the pellet gun from his backpack and fired it. The incident was caught on camera.

Edwards-Hickman then tried to hide the pellet gun in another student’s backpack.

According to the complaint when the principal questioned Edwards-Hickman he admitted he had bullied the victim before, he hated the victim and that he brought the water pellet gun to school to intimidate the victim.

The complaint also notes that just one day before, an officer had given Edwards-Hickman a harassment warning and told him to not have any contact with the victim.

Edwards-Hickman faces harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

