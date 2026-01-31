‘Serious leak’ impacting water service in Sewickley Heights

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Customers in some Sewickley neighborhoods may experience service interruptions on Saturday while crews work to repair a leak.

A Sewickley Water Authority official says the Sewickley Heights area has been impacted by several leaks in the last 24 hours.

All but one leak has been repaired. The remaining leak, which the water authority says is the most serious, is at the intersection of Blackburn Road and Country Club Road. Blackburn Road and Country Club Road are closed to traffic in the area of the repair.

Those impacted by this leak live on portions of Blackburn Road, Darlington Lane, Farm Hill Road, Quaker Hollow Road, Backbone Road, Persimmon Road, Spanish Tract Road and other private roads that intersect with the listed roads.

The water authority says the repair has been complicated by the extreme cold, the complexity of the project and interference from other utilities.

