Seven Springs named winner of ‘I Am A Snowmaker’ nationwide contest

Seven Springs has been named the winner of the 2026 I Am A Snowmaker contest, a national competition hosted by Ski Area Management. The resort’s snowmaking team earned the title following a public vote that included six nominated teams from across North America.

The competition highlights the most skilled, innovative and resilient snowmaking teams in the industry. Seven Springs was recognized for a behind-the-scenes look at its operations and its connection to the legacy of HKD Snowmaking co-founder Herman K. Dupre.

Six snowmaking teams from across North America were nominated for this year’s competition. Each team was required to produce a behind-the-scenes video showcasing their crew while incorporating insights from Dupre, a pioneer in snowmaking technology. The winner was determined by a public vote from fans and supporters.

Seven Springs was founded in the early 1930s by Adolph and Helen Dupre. Their son, Dupre, went on to revolutionize the industry by developing HKD Snowmaking technology at the resort. He is a co-founder of HKD and his legacy of ingenuity continues to influence current operations at the mountain.

The snowmaking crew works through the night in varying conditions to maintain the snow surface. These efforts support local jobs, mountain culture and regional tourism.

Brett Cook, vice president and general manager of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain, credited the team for their resilience and dedication to the resort’s long history.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible people behind winter at Seven Springs. Our snowmaking team carries a legacy that began here decades ago and they continue to raise the bar every season. Thank you to everyone who voted and showed their support — we’re proud, grateful and honored,” Cook said.

