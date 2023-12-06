Several cars broken into in Beaver Falls, police say

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Several neighbors are on high alert in Beaver Falls after police said several cars were broken into. It was all caught on camera.

A neighbor shared with Channel 11 surveillance video showing some people allegedly breaking into her car in Beaver Falls early Tuesday morning.

The neighbor said it happened around 3:30 a.m. along 3rd Avenue. She said some people broke into her car and tried to start it.

People who live in the area said this is shocking.

“It’s terrible I wouldn’t think someone would come out here and do something like that,” said Jeffrey McBride.

“It certainly concerns me,” said Linwood Alford. “It’s a pretty quiet street and we haven’t had anything of that nature.”

A neighbor said the same people allegedly broke into her neighbor’s car next door and stole a bag full of hunting equipment that cost hundreds of dollars.

“I am very concerned about those things happening. If it happened once, it can happen again and we want to get that stopped,” said Alford.

Beaver Falls police said they are investigating the break-ins and looking for who is responsible.

For now, they are warning the community to lock their doors and never leave valuables in their cars.

Some neighbors said they are going to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

“Look at your cameras, take all your valuables out of the vehicles, put them in the house and lock your car up,” said McBride.

Right now, Beaver Falls police are investigating. Anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to call police.

