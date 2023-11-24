Several communities in Washington County to be without water on Tuesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Some communities in Washington County will be without water on Tuesday, Pennsylvania American Water says.

The water will be turned off at 8 a.m. and should be back in service at around 5 p.m.

Crews will be connecting a new above-ground pressure-reducing valve near the Valley Volunteer Fire Station on Route 130 in Carroll Township.

New Eagle, Carroll Township and Monongahela will be without water.

Click here to see a map of the impacted areas.

